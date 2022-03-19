StockNews.com Lowers Intest (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of INTT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.91. Intest has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
About Intest (Get Rating)
