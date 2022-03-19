StockNews.com Lowers Intest (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of INTT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.91. Intest has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get Intest alerts:

About Intest (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.