StockNews.com Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

