StockNews.com Upgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to “Hold”

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

CNK opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

