StockNews.com Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to “Strong-Buy”

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

