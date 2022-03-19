StockNews.com Upgrades West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) to Buy

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WST has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $414.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $268.91 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.