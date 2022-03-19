STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

