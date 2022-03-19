Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

