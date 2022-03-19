Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $200,000 in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAP. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.