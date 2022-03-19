Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

