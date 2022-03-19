Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,407.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 159,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 19,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 12,154,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,707. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

