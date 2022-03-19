Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,777. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

