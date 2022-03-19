Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.35. 993,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

