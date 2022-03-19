Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 329 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $661.36 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $637.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.