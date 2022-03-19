Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $268.51 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.