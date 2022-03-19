Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,621 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

