Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.78 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

