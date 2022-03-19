Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

