Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Shares of CB stock opened at $211.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $212.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

