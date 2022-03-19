Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.50 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.39.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.