Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

