Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $186,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $183,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,271,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,013 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.