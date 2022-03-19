Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.99 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,973 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.