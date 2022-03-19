Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.91 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

