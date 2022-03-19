Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

