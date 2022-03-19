Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,631,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

