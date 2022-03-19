Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $478.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.87. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.34 and a twelve month high of $482.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

