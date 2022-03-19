Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

