Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $121.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

