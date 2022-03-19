Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,406.0 days.

SNMYF opened at $7.92 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Suncorp Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

