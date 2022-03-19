Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CEO Purchases $31,100.00 in Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CEO Gaylon Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunworks stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Sunworks in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

