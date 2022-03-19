Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$14.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.64. 505,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.29. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

