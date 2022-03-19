Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 64,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,260 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Suzano by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Suzano by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Suzano by 1,179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 737,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

