SVB Leerink Cuts Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYBX. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

SYBX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,033 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

