SVB Leerink Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Market Perform

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $177.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE stock opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.