Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,403,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,941.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $87.61 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $82.27 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

