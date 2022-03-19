Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 663,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

