Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. Research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

