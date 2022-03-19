Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $62,345,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

