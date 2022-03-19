Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.41.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

