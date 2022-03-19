Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target Cut to CHF 480 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.81 and its 200 day moving average is $539.23. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $392.00 and a fifty-two week high of $645.00.
Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.
