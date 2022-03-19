TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $372,412.32 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $83.70 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,370,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

