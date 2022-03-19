Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Telos updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TLS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

