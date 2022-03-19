Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Telos has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

