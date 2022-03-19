Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,289,551 shares.
TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.
The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
