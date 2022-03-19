Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,289,551 shares.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

