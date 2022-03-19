TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

