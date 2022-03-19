Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $277.99

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.99 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.62). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 277.40 ($3.61), with a volume of 16,976,361 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.16. The stock has a market cap of £21.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

