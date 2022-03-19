The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

