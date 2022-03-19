The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Andersons were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $4,638,777. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

