The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 3,114 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.