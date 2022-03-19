The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $53,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.11 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

